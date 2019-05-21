Tornadoes sweep through north-central Kansas

By Dewey Terrill

JC Post

There were confirmed tornado sightings in Dickinson, Geary and Riley counties Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

The first tornado occurred in the 2100 Avenue – Rain Road area in Dickinson County where emergency management from Geary County reported there was a debris field. A later tornado was reported on the K-244 spur on the southeast corner of Milford Lake, and it then moved northeast

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges reported tree damage. “So far it looks like mainly tree damage. We’re not seeing any structural damage at all. Our deputies, emergency management and the fire department have been out tracking where they saw the storms at, the funnel, the tornado. ”

Berges stated it appeared that the tornado went across Milford Lake, went across the area just north of Klem’s, the housing area there, some tree damage down on McGeorge Road, across 77, and then was aloft and damaged some trees over in the 10000 block of Quarry Road. ” That storm stayed south of the town of Milford.

It is unclear at this point how many tornado cells actually touched down in Geary County.

The storm cell moved across into Riley County where there were tornado warnings for portions of the western and southwestern sides of the county. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for central Riley County and Pottawatomie County.