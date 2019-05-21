GREAT BEND – Toby Jay Leech, 49, passed away May 16, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born on February 9, 1970 at Plainville to Morris and Reva (Sacket) Leech, Jr.

A long time Barton County resident, Toby was a driller for Pickrell Drilling in Great Bend. He liked to do mechanic work and loved 4 wheelers and off roading. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving his passing are his parents of Great Bend; one son, Andrew Taylor of Great Bend; two brothers, Todd Leech and Tyler Leech, both of Great Bend; two sisters, Connie Daniels of Fuita, CO, and Christy Leech of Great Bend; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by long-time companion, Dorothy Schmidt; one brother, Terry Leech; and two sisters, Cindy Leech and Carla Leech.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Toby Leech Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

