Signage going up; complaint intersections getting stop signs in Great Bend

The Great Bend City Council approved the installation of stop signs at two intersections in town Monday night. There are currently no stop signs at the intersections of 12th & Stone or Polk & Meadowlark. That will be changing after a resolution was passed to install stop signs for east and westbound traffic at both locations.

A resident in attendance at Monday’s meeting questioned if there was thought of making the 12th & Stone intersection, where she lives nearby, a four-way stop.

“Right now they get up here at Lakin and they zoom all the way down to 10th Street. I just thought I’d question if that could be a four-way. At least start with the two, and if that doesn’t help, we could consider the other two.”

The move to place the stop signs at the intersections was complaint driven. The City of Great Bend mentioned they received many complaints from the public that they have difficulties with vehicles not using caution at the intersections.

The resolutions passed will add stop signage for the east and westbound traffic on 12th Street and the same format for Meadowlark.

The installation of the four stop signs will cost $1,100.

A resolution was also passed to install a “No Parking This Side of Street” sign on Morton Street between 24th and 25th. Morton Street north of 24th Street is approximately 30 feet wide. If vehicles parallel park on both sides of Morton Street it narrows the street where vehicles do not have enough room to safely cross directional paths with each other. The sign will prohibit parking on the east side of Morton. The “No Parking” sign will cost $150.