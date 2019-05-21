Sheriff warns of latest phone scam in Barton County

Phone scammers are at it again in Great Bend and Barton County. According to Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the latest scam concerns a phone call where the caller tells the individual that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Bellendir says the phone number is likely to be a local number or even that of the Sheriff’s Office. He says unfortunately there is not much they can do to track down these scammers but wants the public to be aware.

According to the Consumer Information pate on the Federal Trade Commission web-site, don’t believe your caller ID. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real. If someone calls asking for money or personal information, hang up. If you think the caller might be telling the truth, call back to a number you know is genuine.