Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shoots himself in NW Kansas

PHILLIPSBURG — Authorities reported a 12-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday in Phillips County. Just before 10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from the boy stating he had accidentally shot himself and needed help, according to a social media post from the Phillips County Sheriff.

The boy panicked and couldn’t tell the dispatcher his address. The dispatcher used the mapping system available within the 911 system and sent officers and EMS to where the system told her was the location.

Prior to EMS and law enforcements arrival, it was determined the address was incorrect and the proper location was identified.

The child in this case was transported to Phillips County Hospital and transferred to a Kearney Hospital via ambulance in critical condition. Due to weather, air ambulances could not respond to transport the patient.

With school out and many responsible children being left home alone, the Sheriff’s Department encouraged parents to first, secure firearms in your home and second, encourage your kids to stay calm in emergencies so they can properly communicate with us should they need to call for help.