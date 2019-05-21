Royals postponed – NBA Playoffs to air on KVGB

ST. LOUIS – The Royals-Cardinals game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of expected heavy storms to arrive in the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The Royals will go with right-hander Brad Keller the first game, and right-hander Homer Bailey in the second game.

Coverage on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM begins at 11:30.

In the Royals place, KVGB will bring you coverage of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between Milwaukee and Toronto. Pre-game begins at 6:30 p.m.