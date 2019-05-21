Residents asked to stop using city water for 72-hours in McPherson

MCPHERSON — All residents are advised to refrain from using water during the next 48 to 72 hours. Heavy rains and equipment failure at the McPherson Waste Water Treatment Facility are preventing the ability to process water flow properly, according to a media release from the city.

The plant is processing at less than half the normal capacity. The Public Works Department indicates the only solution available is water conservation and reduced rains. Residents are asked to eliminate daily water use such as showers, toilets, dishes and laundry. All are advised the situation could potentially result in sewer backup into homes.

The City will notify residents when normal water usage can resume. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 620.245.2545.

The water is safe to drink. The conservation request is being initiated to drastically limit water going down the drains. This will reduce the strain on the flow and infiltration system at the Waste Water Treatment Facility. The public’s cooperation in limited water use is appreciated.