GREAT BEND – Morris F. Leech, Jr., 81, passed away May 20, 2019, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born March 3, 1938, at Plainville to Morris & Naomi (Cooper) Leech, Sr.

A long time Great Bend resident, Morris was a driller in the oilfield. He like to play dominos, fish and race motorcycles. He loved having family and friend get togethers and BBQ’s.

Survivors include, his former wife, Reva Leech; two sons, Tyler Leech and Todd Leech, both of Great Bend; two daughters, Connie Daniels of Fruita, CO, and Christy Leech of Great Bend; one sister, Kay Seeman of Smith Center; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Leech and Toby Leech; two daughters, Cindy Leech and Carla Leech; and one brother, Dale Leech.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Morris Leech, Jr. Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

