KHP found 30 pounds of meth hidden in spare tire during traffic stop

WICHITA, KAN. – A man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for smuggling almost 30 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Christian Delgado-Lopez, 30, Dana Point, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Delgado-Lopez was driving a rented Ford F-150 when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County, Kan. Delgado-Lopez and his passenger told the trooper they were on their way to Wichita.

A search of the vehicle turned up the methamphetamine, which was hidden in a spare tire.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett for their work on the case.