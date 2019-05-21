Kansas man pleads to gun charge after 100-mph chase

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man who led troopers on a 100-mph chase pleaded guilty Monday to a federal firearm charge, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Codey Elsasser, 26, Arlington, Kan., pleaded guilty to possessing a short-barreled rifle that was not registered as required by federal law. Elsasser was driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop him. Elsasser fled, reaching a speed of 100 mph as he drove from Barton County to Rice County before stopping.

In the car, troopers found a .223 caliber rifle with a barrel length of 10 and 5/8 inches, a 9 mm pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun, a bulletproof vest and parts of a homemade silencer. Elsasser was a convicted felon and was prohibited from having firearms. He admitted he smoked methamphetamine the morning of the arrest.

Sentencing is set for July 29. The parties have agreed to recommend a sentence in a range of 63 to 78 months in federal prison.