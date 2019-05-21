Kansas law offers protections to some users of CBD oil

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Governor Laura Kelly has signed into law a bill that would allow profoundly ill people who have been unable to find relief with pharmaceutical medications to avoid prosecution for possessing certain blends of oil extracted from cannabis plants.

The cannabidiol oils, also known as CBD, shielded by the Kansas bill could contain no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

I recently had the privilege to meet Lola and her family to discuss the much needed benefits of #ClaireAndLolasLaw. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/bhdEa1iGTj — Susan Wagle (@SenatorWagle) April 29, 2019

Known as “Claire and Lola’s Law,” it was pushed by Gwen and Scott Hartley, whose 12-year-old daughter, Lola, suffers from microcephaly, a medical condition in which a child’s brain doesn’t fully develop. The condition has already claimed the life of Lola’s older sister, Claire, who died in December 2018 at the age of 17.

The law goes into effect on July 1.