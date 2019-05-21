Great Bend Post

Kansas felon back in jail accused of abuse, endangering a child

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest.

Burchett photo KDOC

Just before 4:30p.m. Friday, a Cloud County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 40-year-old Lisa Burchett of Concordia on a Cloud County District Court warrant for two counts of abuse of a child and endangering a child, according to Undersheriff Nick Patterson.

Burchett has ten previous convictions  including burglary, theft, aggravated escape from custody, drugs and forgery four times. She is being held in the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.