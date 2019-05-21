Indictment: Great Bend couple sold cocaine, fentanyl, LSD and Heroin

WICHITA, KAN. – A man and woman from Great Bend have been charged in a 10-count indictment alleging possession or sale of cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Iban Martinez-Enriquez, 21, Great Bend, Kan., and Kennedy Christine Beakey, 19, Great Bend, Kan., are charged with one count possession with intent to distribute LSD (count six), one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count seven), one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (count eight), one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin (count nine) and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana (count 10). In addition, Martinez-Enriquez is charged with two counts of distributing cocaine (counts one and two), one count of distributing fentanyl (count three), one count of distributing heroin (count four) and one count of distributing methamphetamine (count five).

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September and October 2018 in Finney and Barton counties.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of a .22 caliber rifle and $21,915 in cash.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Counts one through five and eight through 10: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

Counts six and seven: Not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million.