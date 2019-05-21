Hejny Liquor expands square footage, adds new products

BUSINESS NEWS

Steven Link had been looking for just the right time to expand his business. When the liquor-store laws changed recently, he found it.

“I knew we needed to expand,” said Link, owner of Hejny Liquor, 821 Main in Great Bend. “It was a small store for the volume of products we stocked. With the changes in state law, I thought ‘now is the time.’”

The results include an additional 1,200 square feet of retail space, new products and a new walk-in cooler. The addition on the south side of the Hejny building displays spirits and fountain drinks. The north side offers a variety of snacks and soft drinks, along with cigarettes.

“In addition, prior to the changes we could sell only beer and liquor inside, and ice on the outside,” Link commented. “Now we have ice available inside for the customer’s convenience.

“We are similar to a convenience store and want to be a one-stop shop. If there is something our customers want, we will try to get it for them. We want to help our clientele as much as we can.”

Hejny Liquor opened 33 years ago at the current location; Link bought it in 2011. Ground was broken for the expansion project in October last year. Brentwood Builders of Great Bend completed the project in March.

“The customers’ response has been very positive,” Link said. “They love the new entrance, new look, more open space and the additional products.”

He noted that he chose Andy Mingenback, Brentwood president, for the job because “he is personable and professional. Andy talks to you in simple terms. He listened to my ideas for the store and offered suggestions. Andy also found ways to save money.”

Mingenback said Link “was very easy to work with on the project. He understood the weather conditions this winter were a factor but he still opened when he wanted to open. The outside and inside are very welcoming.

“It is always a good thing when business owners invest not only in the business itself, but in their employees and their community,” Mingenback added.