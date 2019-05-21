Great Bend organizing a city-wide garage sale

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes told the Great Bend City Council Monday night that for years residents have asked her why Great Bend does not have a city-wide garage sale. Hayes says the response to that question has always been time and money, but she feels confident the city has figured out a way to make it work.

The City of Great Bend will have a city-wide garage sale on July 27. There will be no community garage sale location, with all the individual sales taking place at participants’ homes.

“We are not going to host it,” Hayes said. “We tried to do a garage sale at June Jaunt once, and it’s just so hard for people to bring all their items to Jack Kilby Square.”

Hayes noted the city-wide garage sales works for nearby towns of Hoisington and Ellinwood and hopefully it will work for Great Bend.

“If you want to put your home in the garage sale and have a listing, we can definitely add you to it,” said Hayes.

Interested parties will need to fill out a form and pay a $10 fee to be included in the city promotions.