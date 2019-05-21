Cop Shop (5/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/20)
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:02 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 113.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:01 a.m. a burglary was reported at 335 NW 50 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 601 Patton Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/20)
Assault
At 12:03 a.m. Richard Musil reported being threatened by Dakota Gray with a firearm.
Traumatic Injuries
At 12:29 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street 109.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:21 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 9:52 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject taking items from the store without paying.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:49 a.m. an accident was reported at 1221 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 3 p.m. a report of a window shot out with a BB gun was made at 2722 19th Street.