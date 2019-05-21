City sanitary sewer at full capacity

Tuesday afternoon press release from City of Great Bend

Great Bend, Ks, May 21, 2019 – Due to the continued heavy rainfall throughout the region, The City of Great Bend Administration and Public Works Departments would like to ask for full corporation in redirecting any unpolluted water run off away from the sanitary sewer system.

The City’s sanitary sewer system is operating at its maximum capacity, which at this time continues to provide customers with normal sewer service. We are sending this out as a general caution in regards to the amount of water being introduced into the system. Please remember that it is illegal to pump any unpolluted water into the sanitary sewer. (Ordinance13.04.190)

City Administrator Kendal Francis said, “We want to keep the public informed of possible conditions. All of our pumps and lift stations are working. However, we are far above normal capacity and we need to make efforts to reduce the flow into our system. Thank you for your understanding. Please let the Public Works Department know if you have special questions or concerns.”

Please contact the City of Great Bend Public Works Director Simon Wiley for any additional questions or concerns regarding the sanitary lift stations at 620-793-4150.