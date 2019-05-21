City Manager addresses flooding concerns

After hearing from several residents who live in the Fairways at Stone Ridge subdivision concerning basement flooding at Monday night’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis talked about flooding concerns that are taking place in Great Bend right now. Francis was a guest Tuesday morning on the “Early Morning Show” on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM. He says he wishes there was more the city could do to help residents who have had their basements flooded by a rising water table, but says the issue is not specific to just one or two areas in town.

Kendal Francis Audio

On May 6th the Great Bend City council agreed to spend $25,000 for a study to be done on the Amber Meadows subdivision to explore possible remedies to the rising water table. Francis says as owners of the subdivision, the city has a vested interest in the area in order to sell future lots, but it doesn’t mean they have an obligation to fix those issues.

Kendal Francis Audio

Barton County Emergency Management Director Amy Miller has urged residents who have experienced flooding in any part of the county to contact her office with information on the extent of the damage that has taken place. She says that information will be used in order for a disaster declaration to be issued which could bring in need State and Federal assistance.