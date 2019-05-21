Barton student organizations raise $5K for Camp Hope

Story by Joe Vinduska and Julie Munden

Photo by Julie Munden

Barton Community College’s Community Service Organization and business student entrepreneur group The SPARK raised $5,000 to donate to Camp Hope.

The group used a variety of fundraisers including a slient auction, parents’ night out, Sonic drink deliveries and t-shirt sales to reach their goal.

Barton Instructor and Coordinator of Business and Accounting Kathy Boeger is the sponsor for the group and said the students surpassed their initial goal by $1,000.

“They were a group of go-getters with huge hearts and relentless drive to meet their goal,” she said. “Each one of them gives us a reason, just like all of our Barton graduates, to be Barton proud.”

Gail Moeder with Camp Hope said the donations will help pay for several kids to come to camp in June.

“We are very, very appreciative of this awesome gift,” she said. “So, thank you to all the donors and everybody who organized it and had a part in it.”

For more information, contact Instructor and Coordinator of Business and Accounting Kathy Boeger at (620) 792-9203 or boegerk@bartonccc.edu.