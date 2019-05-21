Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/20)

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jordan Starbird on Rush County District Court for possession of stimulant, interference with LEO, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, bond in lieu of $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chantel Poppelreiter on St. John Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Shannon Larson of Great Bend on Kansas Community Correction case for parole violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Dakota Green of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court. GBMC warrant for contempt of court x2 after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Kyler Dreiling of Hoisington on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in consumption after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Chantel Poppelreiter on St. John Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.