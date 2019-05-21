2 suspects in custody after alleged attack in rural Geary County

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported aggravated assault and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 3:30a.m. Monday, deputies responded to U.S. Highway 77 in rural Geary County for a subject in the roadway, according to a media release.

Deputies made contact with a man seeking help. They determined the victim was on State Lake Road with one of the suspects when he was ordered out of the car at gun point by a second suspect.

The victim was allegedly threatened by both subjects, one with a knife and one with a gun, battered and restrained against his will. The two male subjects left the scene and the victim ran to U.S. 77 Highway where he was able to receive assistance.

The victim. who is not being identified by authorities, was treated and released on the scene by Junction City Fire / EMS, for minor injuries.

Deputies are investigating the case as an aggravated assault with the possibility of more charges, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Department identified the two suspects as Michael Leroy Whitaker, 33, Topeka, and Jason Robert Snider, 33, Chapman. They were in custody Tuesday in Geary County, according online arrest reports