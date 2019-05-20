Woman burned after lightning strike while fishing near Kansas City

CLAY COUNTY — A woman is recovering after injured in a weekend lightning strike.

Just after 2p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to Collins Road on the east side of Smithville Lake, approximately 30 miles north of Kansas City, according to Fire Chief Dave Cline.

A 55-year-old woman and her husband were fishing from the shore at the time of the lightning strike.

Cline said he didn’t know if she was directly hit or if the lightning hit the ground or something else nearby. Authorities didn’t see rocks or anything hit by the lightning.

Emergency crews transported the woman to the hospital with burn injuries. Cline did not have an update on her condition early Monday.