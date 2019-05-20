Here are some weekend rainfall totals from those who called into Eagle Radio Monday morning. If you have a rainfall total you would like to report, call 620-792-2479 between 6-7 a.m. the following morning after a rain.

Eagle Media Center-12th and Baker: 2.58

Charles Austin-24th and McKinley: 2.00

Steve Schneider-North of Albert: .60

Jerry Morganstern-Hoisington: 2.50

Don Mai-North Susank: 1.35

Barbara Merry-West of Galatia: .75

Marvin Schneider-South of Rush Center: .20

Phill Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: 2.25

Richard Devine-Radium: .65

Gerald Atkin-North of Larned: .32