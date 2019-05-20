Here are some weekend rainfall totals from those who called into Eagle Radio Monday morning. If you have a rainfall total you would like to report, call 620-792-2479 between 6-7 a.m. the following morning after a rain.
Eagle Media Center-12th and Baker: 2.58
Charles Austin-24th and McKinley: 2.00
Steve Schneider-North of Albert: .60
Jerry Morganstern-Hoisington: 2.50
Don Mai-North Susank: 1.35
Barbara Merry-West of Galatia: .75
Marvin Schneider-South of Rush Center: .20
Phill Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: 2.25
Richard Devine-Radium: .65
Gerald Atkin-North of Larned: .32