Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Memorial Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.