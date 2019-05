SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities responded to a report of an accident involving a child and a swimming pool.

Just after 4:30p.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mission Fire Department responded to a residence in the 2700 block of SW Stutley Road for a medical call involving a minor, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

AMR transported the child to a local hospital. Authorities released no additional details late Sunday or early Monday morning.