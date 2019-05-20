Police search for suspect who shot Kan. man in face with BB gun

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disturbance that sent a man to a local hospital.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of North Market in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene police located a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the face with a BB gun. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment and he was released.

Investigators learned the victim and a known 43-year-old man were involved in a disturbance outside an apartment complex on North Market. The suspect shot multiple times with a bb gun that struck the victim. The suspect then fled on foot. Police continue to work to locate the suspect.