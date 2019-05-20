Police: Kansas felon a suspect in 2 Salina robberies

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two robbery cases that occurred Saturday morning and looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Just before 1:30a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen’s Club, 1540 W. Old 40 at approximately 1:17 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stolen wallet. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said Monday that Melvin Suchy, 57, of Tryon, Neb., had been in the Shady Lady, but had gone outside to get some additional cash when someone grabbed his wallet out of his back pocket and jumped into a nearby dark-colored vehicle.

Suchy reached into the car and grabbed onto the steering wheel in an attempt to keep the thieves from leaving when one of the occupants of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill him if he didn’t let go of the steering wheel, Melander said. The thieves, who Suchy reported might be two Hispanic males, fled with his wallet, which included $20 in cash, Melander added.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Salina Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth, for the report of a truck driver being robbed. Michael Schwartz, 48, of Missouri, was walking from the Pilot store out to his tractor-trailer rig when he felt someone grab near his left rear pocket where he kept his wallet, said Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. Schwartz turned around and confronted a white male, who he described as approximately 6-foot- tall and weighing 160 pounds.

The man had a handgun and demanded money from Schwartz, who gave him $900 from his wallet. At some point a female exited a nearby vehicle and also asked Schwartz about money, he added. She and the male got into a blue 2002 Ford Taurus and left northbound on Ninth Street, according to Forrester.

The car was later found burned up in the county, Forrester said. Police contacted the registered owner in Ford County, who said he had loaned it to someone.

From that report, police were able to develop a person of interest: Dustin Bilbrey, a 36-year-old white male who is 6’3″ and 180 pounds, Forrester said. Bilbrey was last seen wearing jeans, a gray shirt, and a red ball cap, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Forrester.

Salina Police believe the two robberies are related.

Persons with information about Bilbrey’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.