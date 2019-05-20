Police arrest suspect in fatal Kansas shooting

SEDGWICK — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest..

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday police responded to the report of the shooting and found one person dead.

On On Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Noah Kanyizere in the 400 Block of Main in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County arrest report.

He is being held on a requested charge of first- degree murder with a bond of $100,000, according to online jail records.

Police have not named the victim or additional details in the case.