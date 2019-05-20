Otis woman charged with sexual relationships with inmate

Larned, Kansas – Jennifer Stevenson, 31 of Otis, appeared May 16, 2019, before in the Pawnee County District Court before Magistrate Judge Ken Schmidt on a single count felony complaint filed by the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office on April 17, 2019.

The defendant is charged with one count of Unlawful Sexual Relations alleged to have occurred at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) in Pawnee County during August and September 2018. The charge stems from investigation by Department of Corrections (DOC) Special Investigators. Under Kansas law it is a Severity Level 5 person felony for DOC employees or contractors to engage in any form of sexual activity with an inmate.

“The Kansas Department of Corrections has a zero tolerance on issues of this nature,” said Donald Langford, Warden of LCMHF, in response to the charges. “It unfairly discredits the professional demeanor and behavior of other staff members.”

At the First Appearance Judge Schmidt advised the defendant of the charge, the possible penalties if convicted and her constitutional rights, including her right to counsel. If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines the defendant faces a presumptive prison sentence between 31 months and 130 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on her criminal history.

Stevenson was processed and released following the First Appearance. A Preliminary

Hearing has been scheduled for May 30, 2019.