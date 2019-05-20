Musician hurt in deadly Kan. crash gets support from community

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita residents and businesses are doing what they can to support a popular Wichita musician who was seriously injured in a crash that killed her mother and niece.

Jenny Wood is in the hospital in critical condition recovering from injuries she suffered in a crash May 5. Police say two people fleeing from police in a stolen car hit a car Wood was riding in. Wood’s mother, 70-year-old Marie Wood, and her niece, 12-year-old Rosemary Wood, were killed.

On Sunday, Mort’s Cigar and Martini Bar in Wichita held a concert in Wood’s honor, with all proceeds go to her. Other concerts and events have been held to raise funds for Wood.

Wood’s friend, Elysia Rizo, said Wood has a long road to recovery but is improving.