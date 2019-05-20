More residents seek help from flooding asking Great Bend to “play fair”

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Before the Great Bend City Council approved a motion on May 6 to have SCS Engineers to conduct a study for possible solutions for flooding issues in the Amber Meadows subdivision, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis cautioned the city council that more people might come asking what the city can do for their similar situation. It did not take long for Francis’ concern to come to fruition as City Hall Monday night included several members from the Fairways at Stone Ridge looking for help from flooding basements.

Jana Reed lives at 1716 Oakmont Avenue in the Stone Ridge subdivision, northeast of the 24th & Main intersection, and says there are 12 or 13 homes in the neighborhood that have flooded basements.

“When Stone Ridge was developed, the specials were paid for by the owners just like at Amber Meadows,” said Reed. “When you decide to build a house in a new development, you are required to pay specials plus the real estate taxes. If the City is putting more emphasis on this (Amber Meadows), then that is not playing fair to the whole City of Great Bend.”

Home owners in the Amber Meadows subdivision, on the southwest corner of 24th & McKinley Street went looking for answers at the previous City Council meeting with rising water levels and no drainage. The $25,000 study passed by the City will take a look at fixes to the rising groundwater table. The price for the study will be evened out amongst the plot costs of future developers, allowing Great Bend to be fully reimbursed. Read the story here.

Reed added that several residents at Stone Ridge chipped in financially to rent a large pump from Rosencrantz-Bemis Water Well Company to drain a nearby lagoon and divert the water into a ditch south of the golf course.

A few Stone Ridge residents were frustrated the City did not discuss the matter following Reed’s statement, and Francis mentioned there was no formal proposal for the city council to take action on Monday.

“What makes this different from Amber Meadows, is that much of the land at Amber Meadows is city owned,” Francis said. “We were looking at options for future development. This was an opportunity for you to bring your concerns to the city council, but there was nothing truly actionable.”

It is anticipated a formal agenda item will be included on the June 3rd city council meeting asking for a permanent drainage system from the lagoon by the golf course.

“I know that the community feels that we are a privately-developed area,” Reed added. “We feel that we are within the city limits, drive over city streets, and pay city taxes just like Amber Meadows.”

The vote to approve the Amber Meadows study on May 6 ended in a 4-4 tie with Mayor Joe Andrasek eventually voting in favor of the study to break the tie. Councilmembers Dan Heath, Chad Somers, Jolene Biggs, and Jessica Milsap voted in favor of the study. Brock McPherson, Cory Urban, Dana Dawson, and Andrew Erb voted against the motion.