Monday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nomar Mazara hit a sacrifice fly off St. Louis reliever Carlos Martinez to cap a two-run rally in the 10th inning, lifting the Texas Rangers over the Cardinals 5-4. Both teams blew leads in the late innings before Texas won.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Danny Duffy won his third straight start and the Kansas City Royals stopped a four-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run double and Duffy allowed five hits in six effective innings.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors are within two games to one in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals following a 118-112 victory in double overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors blew leads in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and first overtime before Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his game-high 36 points in the second OT. Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, but he missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced the game for the Raptors.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Brooks Koepka picked up his fourth major in eight starts by defending his PGA Championship crown. Koepka entered the final round with a seven-stroke lead before watching it dwindle to one before completing a two-shot win over Dustin Johnson. Koepka had six bogeys in a 4-over 74 that left him 8 under for the tournament.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Jaden Schwartz recorded his second hat trick this postseason and Jordan Binnington notched his first playoff shutout by stopping 21 shots in the St. Louis Blues’ 5-0 rout of the Sharks in San Jose. Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot to help the Blues take a 3-2 lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final and get within a game of their first Stanley Cup final appearance since 1970. Martin Jones stopped 35 shots for the Sharks, who will try to stave off elimination when they visit St. Louis for Game 6 on Tuesday.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Astros’ 10-game winning streak is over after Michael Chavis homered and Xander Bogaerts supplied a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 4-3 win over Houston. Mookie Betts scored three runs for Boston, which lost the first two games in the first meeting with the Astros since beating them in the 2018 ALCS. The Astros finished the game without George Springer, who came out in the fifth inning due to lower back stiffness.

CINCINATI (AP) _ Hyun-Jin Ryu ran his major league-leading shutout streak to 31 innings by blanking the Cincinnati Reds on five hits over seven frames of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 victory. Cody Bellinger hit his 17th homer to back Ryu, who is 6-1 with a 1.52 ERA. Alex Verdugo drove in three runs and Russell Martin added a solo shot for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 5 St. Louis 4, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 13 Tampa Bay 5

Final Boston 4 Houston 3

Final Cleveland 10 Baltimore 0

Final Toronto 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Kansas City 5 L-A Angels 1

Final Seattle 7 Minnesota 4

Oakland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 3

Final Miami 3 N-Y Mets 0

Final Milwaukee 3 Atlanta 2, 10 Innings

Final San Francisco 3 Arizona 2, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 4

Final Chi Cubs 6 Washington 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final 2OT Toronto 118 Milwaukee 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 5 San Jose 0