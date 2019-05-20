GREAT BEND – Marston Vade (Marty) Holman, 67, was born in Wichita, KS, on October 11, 1951. He died May 17, 2019 in Wichita at Wesley Medical Center peacefully surrounded by his family. His parents were Melvin Vade Holman and Elva Mae Jeffries Holman. Marty was raised in rural Johnson County and loved the outdoors. From an early age he played any sport with a ball – baseball, basketball, football, and volleyball, always dragging his friends behind. He attended Johnson County Community College, Kansas University, and was graduated from Baker University. His commitment to youth led him to work at Shawnee Mission Medical Center as the activities coordinator on the mental health unit for many years.

In 1983, he married Dee Jo Fitzsimmons and to them was born a son, MacDaniel Vade Holman. In 1991 the family moved to Great Bend, KS, where Marty was actively involved in the sports, scouting, and youth activities surrounding his son, especially cross country. Marty took a job with USD 428 special services as a job coach and Wild Life Center manager. Later he became a bus driver and a member of the summer mowing crew for the district before his retirement.

Marty loved his family, was a hard worker, a good coach, great father and grandfather. The outdoors was his space where he enjoyed grilling, yard work, bird watching, and fishing in Colorado. His generous nature, kind heart, infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dr. Melvin Vade Holman and Elva Mae Holman. He is survived by his son, MacDaniel Vade Holman and wife Ashley Leigh Holman of Hoisington, KS; one brother, Melvin Holman and wife Jane Heather Holman of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Jade Lee Holman and Jackdaniel Holman; former wife and friend, Dee Holman of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces and nephews, Ben and Emily Steinbauer, and Westen and Sophie McNeely.

Cremation has taken place, and in lieu of service, the family will have a “Memorial BBQ” on June 15th, where we will invite friends and family to share in the celebration of Marty’s life with his favorite foods and memories, at 3712 19th Street (Larry and Jan Westfall’s), in Great Bend at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bomber Baseball or the Great Bend Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

