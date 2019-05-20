Kan. man fatally stabs neighbor in dispute over loud music, calls 911

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have made an arrest.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 2400 Block of South Glendale in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

At the scene police located 45-year-old Joseph Heiman of Wichita with multiple stab wounds. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died. Police also located 28-year-old Darnell Jackson of Wichita outside the apartment and took him into custody, according to Allred.

An investigation revealed that the two men had been in a dispute for several weeks about Heiman playing loud music in his apartment, according to Allred. Early Sunday, Jackson became upset about the loud music. He entered Heiman’s apartment, stabbed him multiple times, left the apartment and called 911, according to Allred.

Jackson is being held on requested charges of first-degree murder.