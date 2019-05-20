James “Russell” Newcomb, age 64 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away at his Great Bend home on Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Russell was born on June 22, 1954 at Muskogee, Oklahoma to Dr. James R. and Donna (Sorrells) Newcomb. He graduated from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma in 1972, attended Oklahoma University from 1972-1973, and then transferred to Oklahoma State University, where he graduated in 1976 with a degree in Culinary Arts. He moved to Great Bend, Kansas with his wife Debbie Newcomb in 1995, and worked as the Dietary Manager for Cherry Village Residential Care in Great Bend for many years and later worked as a Prep Cook for the Great Bend Senior Center. Debbie preceded him in death. Russell was united in marriage to Gloria A. Fleischmann on June 10, 2015 at Great Bend, Kansas. He loved fishing and boating on lakes, but his real passion was cooking.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria A. (Fleischmann) Newcomb of Great Bend, Kansas; one daughter, Chelsey H. Dildine of Oklahoma; three grandchildren: Sage, Ben, and Cheyenne Dildine; one great-granddaughter, Lily; one brother, Dr. Brent Newcomb and spouse of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; three sisters: Hope Walker and spouse and Kim Lynn and spouse of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Ann Chambers of Oklahoma. Russell was preceded in death by his parents and his previous wife, Debbie Newcomb.

According to Russell’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Memorials may be directed to the James Russell Newcomb Funeral Expense Fund in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

