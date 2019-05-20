Fire at a tank battery; Barton County Sheriff’s Office cautions residents on weather

Message from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office…

As severe weather continues this week in Barton County, motorists and the general public are advised to use caution when traveling. Most of Barton County is saturated from rainfall and many rural roads have standing water on them. The possibility of rainfall is predicted throughout this week and is going to aggravate the situation.

Motorists are advised not to drive through running water and not travel gravel or dirt roads unless necessary. County and township authorities have barricaded several areas in the county, but water may rise unexpectedly covering roadways during heavy rainfall.

Over the weekend on Saturday, May 18 a lightning strike caused a fire on a tank battery south of Ellinwood. Dangerous conditions caused by high water, lightning and high winds continue for the next couple of days.

Please use caution.