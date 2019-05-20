Ellis Co. home destroyed after blaze likely caused by faulty outlet

At 5:53 a.m. Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 106 Vicki Lane. Upon arrival, fire was reported to be seen throughout the home.

Fire crews used three fire attack lines to extinguish the fire. Due to the extent of the fire, a defensive fire approach was used to help ensure other close structures would not be impacted as well as limit the risk to the firefighters.

The home received extensive fire damage and is a complete loss, however the nearby garden sheds were protected and saved.

The fire was reported out and under control at 7:01 a.m. Midwest Energy was contacted to shut off utilities to the building. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 10 a.m. to assist the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office with the fire investigation and put out any remaining hot spots.

After the investigation, it was determined the most likely cause was a faulty electrical outlet.

Twenty-seven firefighters from the Ellis County Fire Department (Hays, Ellis, Victoria and Munjor) responded to assist. The fire was located within the automatic aid program area and the Hays Fire Department responded with an additional six firefighters. The ECFD was also assisted by the Ellis County EMS, sheriff’s deputies and the Hays Police Department.

— Ellis County Fire and Emergency Management

