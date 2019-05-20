Damage reported after disturbance at Kan. juvenile correctional facility

TOPEKA —A disturbance by 10 teens Sunday evening at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) in Topeka resulted in property damage in three living units, according to to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

An investigation, being led by the Kansas Department of Correction’s Enforcement’s Apprehension and Investigation Unit, has yet to identify the amount of property damage caused by the 10 juvenile males ranging in age from 17-19 or the reason for the incident.

“This isn’t normal for our facility, the fact that no injuries occurred is a credit to the professionalism and response of our staff,” said Randy Bowman, Deputy Secretary of Juvenile Services.

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, the state’s only juvenile correctional facility, has a population of 167.