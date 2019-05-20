Commissioners approve change order for Courthouse repairs

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a change order in the amount of $16,829 for added repairs to the Barton County Courthouse.

Mid-Continent Restoration out of Fort Scott has been working on the 100-year old building to address water infiltration problems around the edge of the roof, fixing deteriorating caulking on the building and around windows and repainting the exterior.

County Administrator Phil Hathcock explained the scope of the additional work to be done.

Commissioners in March approved the project for $160,126 after WDM Architects identified the problems in an architectural study done on the building in 2018.

The last time major work on the outside of the courthouse took place was in 1984, work that was also done by Mid-Continent. The building was last repainted in 1993 and there was minor work done to the exterior in 2001.