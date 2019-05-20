Basement flooding due to high water table continues to be a problem

The constant rainfall in the area continues to cause basement flooding problems in the city of Great Bend. Over 2 ½ inches of rain fell at the Eagle Media Center over the weekend, bringing the May rainfall total to 6.46 inches of rain as of Monday morning.

As reports of more basements being flooded due to the high water table, Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller is already looking ahead to finding possible relief in the near future.

Amy Miller Audio

Miller says that information is used to total up all the damage that has taken place or will take place due to high water and explains what information she will need from individuals when they contact her office.

Amy Miller Audio

You can reach Miller at 620-793-1919 or e-mail her office at emermgnt@bartoncounty.org.

Miller made those comments Monday morning during the Barton County Commission meeting where she was asking Commissioners for a declaration of a local disaster emergency for the county from flooding, high winds and excessive rainfall during a period of April 28 through May 9.