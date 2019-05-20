Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/17 – 5/19)

5/17

BOOKED: George Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. Franklin County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance with a bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile on BTDC case.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Hays on BTDC case for criminal damage to property, no bond.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S and GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Payne of Liberal on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S and BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 cash only. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $687.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Juvenile to Bob Johnson’s.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Hays on BTDC case for criminal damage to property, released to CA to caretaker.

RELEASED: George Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, released to Franklin County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Posted $1,000 bond and $250 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear and posted a $1,000 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear, both bonds through Bank K Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Great Bend on KDOC arrest and detain warrant for parole violation after receiving warrant withdraw and BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, illegal window after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through Judge Burgess.

5/18

BOOKED: Phillip Eugene Leonhardt on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, with a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Kyler Dreiling of Hoisington on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in consumption, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sharee Bradley of Hoisington on Marion County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $7,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Green of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $877.51 cash only. GBMC warrant with a bond set at $1,540 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $430 cash only.

BOOKED: Derek Muller of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Derek Muller of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/19

BOOKED: Brian Christopher Hendrix on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked and driving wrong way with a bond of $1,000 C/S or a 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Auden Galindo on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, reckless driving, improper backing and ITOL with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryler Bass for protective custody, until evaluated by the Center for Counseling.

BOOKED: Joseph Carson Saenz on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, DUI drug, no driver’s license, criminal use of a firearm and possession of a firearm under the influence with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Horacio Carrasco of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana with intent, possession of paraphernalia with intent, DUI drug, no DL, no headlights, criminal use of a firearm with a bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tamill James of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, criminal restraint, bond set at $1,000 or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Israel Klein of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,311 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $732.50 cash only. GBMC case for interference with LEO with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Auden Galindo on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brian C. Hendrix on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC warrant after serving a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Audrianna Bender on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ryler Bass for protective custody also after Center for Counseling let him go.

RELEASED: Tamill James of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, criminal restraint, after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Dalton Staudinger of Great Bend on BTDC case after serving.

RELEASED: Phillip Eugene Leonhardt on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after receiving a 48-hour OR bond through Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Joseph C. Saenz on BCDC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Owens Bonding.