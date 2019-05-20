3 hospitalized after car hydroplanes in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY— Three people were injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by GenaroLopez-Zavala, 52, Garden City, was westbound on U.S. 56 one mile west of Pawnee Rock. The Chevy hydroplaned and traveled into the eastbound lane.

An eastbound 2015 Ford F250 driven by John Thomas Lyman III, 33, Newton, sideswiped the Chevy on the right side and it spun out of control and into the south ditch. The Ford continued east into the north ditch.

Lopez-Zavala, passengers Margarita Lopez, 52, and Anthony Lopez, 13, were transported to Wesley Medical Center. Lyman was not injured and not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.