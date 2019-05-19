Sunday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul DeJong homered and had a season-high four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 8-2 and got their first victory over the Rangers since the 2011 World Series. Matt Carpenter’s opposite-field double off the very top of the outfield wall ignited a decisive five-run fifth inning. The start of the game was delayed more than two hours because of thunderstorms and ended in a downpour.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout drove a long homer for the 250th of his career, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3. Trout’s solo shot to left-center off starter Jakob Junis made him the sixth AL player to reach 250 homers before his 28th birthday. The 473-footer was also his second longest since Statcast began measuring them in 2015 and the third longest in the majors this season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City. Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

National Headlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Draymond Green had a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-99 to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Green finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for Golden State, which pulled ahead by outscoring the Trail Blazers 29-13 in the third quarter. Stephen Curry poured in 36 points, including a 3-pointer that made it 98-87 with under five minutes to go.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Brooks Koepka maintained his seven-stroke lead at the PGA Championship by firing an even-par 70 in the third round. No one got within five shots of Koepka, who had his moments of sloppiness before staying at 12 under. Harold Varner III birdied the 18th to cap off a bogey-free 67 that leaves him tied for second with Dustin Johnson, Jazz Janewattananond and Luke List.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) _ Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage before holding off the defending champion to win the $1 million first prize in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson stayed near the top until the next-to-last restart when he slipped between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano before Harvick pushed him hard to the front. Harvick was second, Busch third, Logano fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman fought after the NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday night, Bowyer throwing punches through Newman’s window after the cool-down lap. The two cars had tangled on the track several times during NASCAR’s prime-time spectacle and tempers flared after the cool-down lap. Bowyer looked like a Rock’em-Sock’em Robot as he rotated punches at the sitting Newman. Bowyer said Newman’s actions warranted a response. Newman believes Bowyer should be “embarrassed” with himself.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ War of Will has bounced back from a bumpy ride in the Kentucky Derby to win the Preakness Stakes. War of Will held off a field that included a riderless horse that threw his jockey out of the gate and still finished the race. Bodexpress threw Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez just out of the starting gate but still finished the race. Everfast came in second and Owendale third.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 8 Texas 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1, 11 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 4 Toronto 1, 5 Innings

Final Oakland 4 Detroit 1

Final Cleveland 4 Baltimore 1

Final Houston 7 Boston 3

Final L-A Angels 6 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 18 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Final Cincinnati 4 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Miami 2 N-Y Mets 0

Final Washington 5 Chi Cubs 2

Final Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 3, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 7 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 8 Arizona 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 110 Portland 99