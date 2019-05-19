RSVP of Central Kansas holding flower fundraiser

RSVP of Central Kansas volunteers have been sprucing up flowers to sell as a yearly fundraiser since mid-March all as part of a fundraiser that helps recognize over 250 volunteers that give their time and talents back to the community.

Flowers are $5 or less and include wreaths, ground vases, headstone arrangements, and various sizes of stem bundles. All flowers are recycled and remade by four volunteers with floral arrangement experience.

Flowers can be viewed at the RSVP of Central Kansas office, 1025 Main, RM D114, Great Bend or the RSVP Thrift store in Hoisington located at 158 S. Main.

“The time spent in making this project happens is about 120 hours of volunteer work,” says Linn Hogg, Director for RSVP of Central Kansas.

Other volunteers that help include advisory council members, boy scouts and Upward Bound students.

May is Older Americans Month, and the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) recognizes more than 220,000 older adults who are serving through Senior Corps Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs.

Locally there is an emphasis on health with programs that include medical transportation, distributing food boxes, delivering hot meals, manning food banks and blood drives and Medicare insurance counseling. Volunteers also provide tax help, disaster recovery help, as well as serving in a plethora of non-profit agencies in the county.

According to a new independent report sponsored by CNCS, Senior Corps provides the access, structure, and financial support for low-income, at-risk Americans 55 and older to live happier, healthier lives while making a difference in their communities. In fact, findings show after two-years of service, first-time Senior Corps reported improvements in health, decreased depression and less social isolation.

RSVP of Central Kansas has 285 volunteers who have served over 5,000 hours in the last year.

“Each year we recognize our volunteers for their dedication and service to the community,” says Hogg.

“Money raised by the flowers sales helps pay for an annual Volunteer Recognition banquet held in August,” she added.

RSVP of Central Kansas is sponsored by Barton Community College and is a United Way Partner agency.