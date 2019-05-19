Practice makes perfect for Great Bend principal at graduation

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School seniors put an end to their education from USD 428 last night with the 2019 commencement ceremony. Members of the USD 428 Board of Education, administration and faculty presented diplomas to 171 graduates. GBHS Principal Tim Friess provided opening remarks and mentioned the class of 2019 consisted of many hard-working students.

“It’s just a good group of kids,” said GBHS Principal Tim Friess. “They work hard and do what needs to be done.”

Commencement speakers included Senior Class President Darian Harbaugh, Salutatorian Elizabeth Linenberger, and Valedictorian Katherine Snapp.

One of the most important responsibilities of the entire graduation is always reading the students’ names correctly, something Friess did not take lightly going into the ceremony.

“I received a list two weeks before graduation and I went through the names,” Friess said. “I called on any student that I had a question about to say their name and then I repeated it back to them.”

For the first time, students in the video production department, live-streamed the event on Great Bend High School’s Facebook page. An archived video is available online.

The last day of classes for the rest of the Great Bend school district is Thursday, May 23.