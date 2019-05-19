Police ask public for help with investigation of Washburn player’s shooting death

TOPEKA — After three weeks, law enforcement authorities have not announced an arrest in the April 28 shooting death of 23-year-old Dwane Simmons and wounding of 23-year-old Corey Ballentine, both members of the Washburn University football team.

On Friday, police reported are looking into all leads that have been brought forward to this point and are asking for additional assistance from anyone in the 1400 Block of SW 13th or surrounding area just before 1a.m. on April 28.

According to Lt. Andrew Beightel, detectives are still trying to identify people and search for evidence that may have been recorded during the incident. Detectives are asking that anyone who was attending the party that night to come speak with police.

Detectives are looking for photographs and or video that was taken throughout the night leading up to, during and after the fatal shooting.

The day before the crime, the New York Giants selected Ballentine in the NFL draft. He signed a contract with the team Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online here.