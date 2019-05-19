Monday Weather

Monday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. Windy, with an east southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.