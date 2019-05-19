Kansas to have top business recruiters in Texas, Missouri

Commerce Secretary David Toland says two recent personnel moves are part of a larger restructuring aimed at strengthening his department’s Business and Community Development Division.

Toland says longtime department employee Alicia Janesko Hutchings will become business recruitment manager. The position has been vacant for nearly four years.

Hutchings has been working on projects in Texas and will remain there.

Toland also says that International Trade Representative Chang Lu will manage the recruiting of businesses from southern and central states. He will be based in Springfield, Missouri, but still will help foreign dignitaries prepare for meetings with Gov. Laura Kelly.

Toland says the changes will be effective June 15.