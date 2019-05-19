Kansas deputies find $47K in pot during I-70 traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a Kansas traffic stop.

Just after 11a.m. Friday, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a rented 2019 Cadillac CT5 traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Topeka toll plaza on theKansas Turnpike in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson

The driver, later identified at Robert A. Love, 55, Troy, Ohio, was stopped for a traffic violation. Through the investigation of the stop, deputies seized 13.2 pounds of Marijuana

12 containers of 30 count 10mg Marijuana edibles and one half pound of concentrated wax marijuana

The estimated street value of these items is around $47,000.

Deputies arrested Love and booked him into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections with charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.