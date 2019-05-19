Henderson, Southwell Promoted on K-State Coaching Staff

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced a pair of promotions to his coaching staff on Friday (May 17), as Jermaine Henderson has been elevated to assistant coach and former Wildcat Shane Southwell has been selected as the director of student-athlete development.

Henderson, who served as the director of student-athlete development the past two seasons (2017-19), has 20 years of experience as a Division I assistant coach at Miami [Ohio] (1997-2012), Missouri State (2012-15) and Cleveland State (2015-17). A four-year standout for the Wildcats from 2010-14, Southwell recently finished his second year as one of the program’s two graduate student managers.

“We are excited to promote Jermaine and Shane into these new roles,” said Weber. “They have both played a huge part in all the success we have had the past two seasons with back-to-back 25-win seasons and a Big 12 regular-season title in 2018-19. Continuity is always important especially when you have success and to get two individuals who know our system and the type of player that will help us be successful at K-State.”